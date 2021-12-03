TIP to offer graduate scholarships in computer science

PRESS RELEASE: The new scholarships are for the institute's Master of Science in Computer Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science programs

This is a press release from the Technological Institute of the Philippines.

The Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) will offer new scholarships for its Master of Science in Computer Science and Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science programs starting the second semester of SY 2021-2022.

This comes after the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) certified as priority the two graduate programs now covered under its Engineering Research and Development for Technology (ERDT) Scholarship Program.

“ERDT is a dream come true for the institution. It shall enable TIP to contribute further to the existing body of research and make graduate education more accessible to Filipinos, especially since the Institutes for Research, Innovation and Scholarship also named us the fifth top school for engineering research in the country this year,” said TIP president Elizabeth Quirino-Lahoz.

The DOST-ERDT supports master’s and doctoral degrees in various engineering fields. It aims to upgrade the quality of engineering colleges and professionals by implementing high-impact research agenda aligned with the Philippines’ development plans.

To know more about the DOST-ERDT scholarship and how to apply, visit bit.ly/TIP_ERDT.

Deadline for applications is on December 10, 2021. Classes start on January 31, 2022.

– Rappler.com