TOPNOTCHERS: August 2023 Mechanical Engineers and Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the August 2023 Licensure Examination for Mechanical Engineers and Certified Plant Mechanics

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Thursday, August 10, that 2,133 out of 4,237 passed the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination and 104 out of 187 passed the August 2023 Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who got in the top 10 of the Mechanical Engineers Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who got in the top 10 of the Certified Plant Licensure Examination.

See the full story on the results of the August 2023 Mechanical Engineers and Certified Plant Mechanics Licensure Examination below.

– Rappler.com