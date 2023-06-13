TOPNOTCHERS: June 2023 Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination

Here's the list of examinees who got the highest scores in the June 2023 Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 385 out of 1,237 passed the Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination.

Here’s the list of examinees who made it to the top 10 of the examination:

See the full story on the results of the June 2023 Radiologic Technologists Licensure Examination below:

– Rappler.com