Tourism Malaysia kicks off 2023 sales mission in Philippines

The following is a press release from the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board.

Aiming to lure a greater number of tourists from the Philippines to revisit Malaysia, Tourism Malaysia has conducted its first sales mission to Manila and Davao from May 20 to 28. The program also targets to boost inbound tourism to Malaysia by highlighting niche segments (families, MICE, health care and medical tourism, education, and digital nomads).

Led by Dato’ Dr. Ammar Bin Abd. Ghapar, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, the delegation comprises 19 organizations, including Melaka Tourism, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), Selama District Council of Perak, Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) agency, as well as other industry players and product owners.

Highlighted also through the event are the upcoming “Visit Melaka” and the “Visit Perak Year 2024” through which the Malaysian states were given the stage to feature the unique culture and experience tourists may expect. This is also to pave the way and create momentum for the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2025 – Malaysia projects to have 23.5 million international tourists and RM76.8 billion in receipts.

The Malaysian sellers and Filipino buyers are gathered through business sessions and gala dinners in both cities, apart from two seminars conducted at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Makati City, and the Dusit Thani D2 Davao in Davao City, focusing on leisure, shopping, and the niche tourism markets.

“The Philippines has always been the top 10 source market for international travel to Malaysia. Our challenge is to move forward after the pandemic and to work together to create a seamless and unforgettable experience for tourists when they visit ASEAN as a single yet multifarious travel destination,” Ammar said.

In 2022, more than 159,442 tourists from the Philippines visited Malaysia. Tourism Malaysia aims to continuously increase this number in the coming years through the new segments featured in the sales mission. There are currently 64 flights per week from Manila to Malaysia via Malaysia Airlines, Philippines Airlines, AirAsia, and Cebu Pacific. – Rappler.com