Sid Consunji leads UP Alumni Association’s 2024 awardees

(This is a press release from the University of the Philippines Alumni Association.)
MANILA, Philippines – The UP Alumni Association (UPAA) will honour 96 outstanding graduates, in fitting ceremonies, as this year’s top Alumni Awardees.
“These exceptional individuals are being recognized for their established leadership, significant achievements, tireless service, and substantial contributions to their professions and the communities they chose to serve” said UPAA President and Alumni Regent Robert Lester F. Aranton.
The 2024 UPAA Awards Ceremonies will be held on August 17, 2024, 6 pm, at Ang Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman, Quezon City.
Leading the roster of Outstanding Awardees for this year is Engineer Isidro A. Consunji (BSCE ’71). He is this year’s lone recipient of the UPAA Most Distinguished Alumnus Award for his achievements in real estate, construction, and mining industries.
The UPAA Lifetime Achievement Awards are given to 12 individuals in 2024:
- Juan Edgardo M. Angara (LLB 2000)
- Benjamin T. Bacorro, (AB 1964, LLB 1969)
- Jaime Z. Galvez Tan (BS 1970, MD 1974)
- Ma. Lourdes Guillermo Tayao (BSE 1952, MAT 1964, PhD 1990)
- Egmideo Cesar D. Jose (BSBA 1967)
- Violeta A. Lopez (GN 1971)
- Felino A. Palafox, Jr. (MEP 1974)
- Philip H. Recto (BS Arch 1970)
- Ancheta K. Tan (LLB 1966)
- Reuben S. Seguritan (AB 1966, LLB 1970)
- Francisco S. Sy (BS 1970, MD 1975)
- Jesus I. Yabes (AB 1970, MPA 1977, LLB 1983).
The UPAA Distinguished Alumni Awards are conferred to:
- Candida B. Adalla in Agriculture Education
- Joanna Rose T. Laddaran in Business Continuity and Disaster Resilience Planning for MSMEs
- Maria Dorothea Balasbas-Gancayco, Maria Flordelis F. Aguenza, and Rosalina Dela Paz Magat in Community Empowerment
- Virginia Irene R. Santos in Community Service
- Diadem G. Esmero in Community Service for Women Empowerment
- Maria Cristina Consunji-Gotianun in Corporate Management Excellence
- Leo Gerardo C. Leonardo, Antonio R. Maigue, Kevin Peter Amado P. Piamonte, and Floyd Douglas Nicolas B. Pichay in Culture and the Arts
- Tereso O. Panga in Economic Development and Foreign Direct Investment Generation
- Ericson M. Marquez in Economic and Social Development in the Seafaring Industry
- Mario Philip R. Festin in Education Innovation
- Lucio Roger E. Lim, Jr. in Entrepreneurship and Employment Creation
- Mariglo Rosaida Ilowa Laririt in Environmental Conservation
- Simplicio P. Umali, Jr. in Food Manufacturing and Marketing Management Excellence
- Fernando S. Penarroyo in the Geosciences
- Roman G. Del Rosario, Nasser A. Marohomsalic, Nicholas Felix L. Ty, Susan A. Yap-Sulit, and Maria Clara Belen Sunga Acosta in Good Governance
- Enrico L. Basilio in Improving Competitiveness in Philippine Business
- Maria Rosario Bautista-Barangan in Industry Innovation
- Jose Roberto A. Alampay in Journalism
- Winston Conrad B. Padojinog in Leadership in Education
- Marlene Cataylo-Chance in Leadership in Nursing
- Carol E. Colborn in Leadership in IT Development (Private and Public)
- Jose Jonas D. Del Rosario in Medicine (Pediatric Cardiology)
- Gloria A. Smitka in Nursing Education
- Irene S. Ng. in OFW Empowerment
- Mary Joy N. Gordoncillo and Gregorio B. Pastorfide in Public Health
- Jean Pierre F. Leung in Public Health Promotion
- Glenn F. Fernandez, Sharon Gabionza-Dayoan, Rowel S. Barba, Edgardo S. Timbol, Betty Siy-Yap, and Delio A. Aseron II in Public Service
- Elmer-Rico E. Mojica in Science Education (Chemistry)
- Desiree Menancio-Hautea, Ireneo L. Lit, Jr., Ricardo M. Manalastas Jr., Dennis V. Umali, Teresita Lantin-Rosario, Rodel G. Maghirang, and Homer D. Pantua in Science and Technology
- Ariestelo A. Asilio in Social Entrepreneurship
- Robert B. Jordan Jr. in Social Entrepreneurship and Banking
- Maria Lourdes Choa-Fagar in Television Arts and Media
The UPAA Distinguished Service Award for Alumni Chapters recognizes two chapters this year: the UP College of Business Administration Alumni Association, Inc. and the UP School of Economics Alumni Association. Meanwhile, the UPAA Distinguished Service Award for an Alumnus is given to Atty. Oscar P. Palabyab.
This year’s UPAA Presidential Awardees are Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa, Undersecretary Benedicto Ernesto R. Bitonio, Jr., and Ms. Rebecca F. Maronilla.
The UPAA Multigenerational Alumni Family Award is given to families with alumni in consecutive generations. In 2024, the Three-Generation recipients for this award are the Bernabe-Saddul, Bongco-Junio, Castrillo, Gonzales, Javelera-Bongco, Manalang, Navarro-Muego, Quimbo, and Sese families. Recognized for four consecutive generations are the Allas, Bernardo, Fuentebella, Javelosa, Kapunan-Abis, Luna, Serraon, and Torres families.
For details, on the 111th Year of UPAA Alumni Awards Ceremonies and General Alumni Homecoming, please contact the UPAA Secretariat at 7910-6390, 8282-6656, 0917-8372098 or email upalumniasso@gmail.com – Rappler.com
