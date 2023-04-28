University of Santo Tomas releases USTET 2023 results

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas on Friday, April 28, released the results of the UST Entrance Test (USTET) for academic year 2023-2024.

Senior high school and college applicants can view online their results for the program and strand they qualified for.

READY or NOT…..🖤💛



You may now access your USTET results at https://t.co/lPqQYifSDr.



Congratulations Tiger-strong Thomasians! 🐯

UST is waiting for you!!! — UST Office for Admissions (@USTofad) April 28, 2023

The university’s office for admissions also posted general instructions on how to view the results.

Wondering how to view your USTET results?



Don't worry, Tommy is here to guide you through the USTET Results Portal in 3 easy steps!



Good luck, future Thomasians! — UST Office for Admissions (@USTofad) April 28, 2023

To check out the results online, enter your applicant number and surname on the USTET website. – Rappler.com