University of Santo Tomas releases USTET 2023 results

MANILA, Philippines – The University of Santo Tomas on Friday, April 28, released the results of the UST Entrance Test (USTET) for academic year 2023-2024.
Senior high school and college applicants can view online their results for the program and strand they qualified for.
The university’s office for admissions also posted general instructions on how to view the results.
To check out the results online, enter your applicant number and surname on the USTET website. – Rappler.com
