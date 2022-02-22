Visual artist Carlos creates first NFTs for 72nd birthday

'To see [my paintings] come alive like this is to create the ‘world’ I’ve tried to build through my career as a painter,' the artist shares

In his first foray into NFTs, Carlos will be dropping seven non-fungible tokens (NFTs) simultaneously with his online exhibition of artworks on February 28, 2022, his 72nd birthday. “Into the World of Carlos” introduces NFTs into the body of work of the artist, minted on Foundation.app as a grant from First Mint Fund and in collaboration with animator IJ Cacnio.

“While NFTs are a new medium for me, it seems like an exciting and organic progression for my work,” says Carlos. “It’s quite the adventure: one that transcends physical and temporal limitations and holds so many possibilities.”

The NFTs sprung from a common remark Carlos’ collectors have told him over the years: “I wish I could step into the painting.” This has dictated the thematic concept of the roadmap of the NFTs, and with these first seven works, Carlos has invited viewers to “step into his world” through the shared vision of Cacnio.

“Executing the vision that Carlos had and adding my own spin to it was a fun experience. For me, his work is timeless and relatable,” says Cacnio, who has experience as tech lead in immersive international art exhibitions in the country. “It was a tedious but rewarding process, because I would discover meaningful details that I didn’t notice before editing it.”

“I’m glad that IJ has translated my paintings into a work of animation,” says Carlos. “As an artist, I have always used intense colors, kinetic compositions, and of course, poetic subjects to simulate movement. To see it come alive like this is to create the ‘world’ I’ve tried to build through my career as a painter, and I hope my collectors see in these NFTs their dreams come true, thanks to the skill of IJ.

“I create the paintings with the intention that, in the mind of the viewer, the scene moves and one can almost hear the music. They can follow how the paintings move them; I tell a story by painting scenes, making them very poetic. IJ included music — which was his own idea — and for me, that proves that the paintings do have music in them.”

At 72, Carlos may be one of the oldest — if not the oldest — NFT artists to date. “I really respect Carlos for trying out new things with his art,” says Cacnio, himself a creator and collector of NFTs. Carlos’ career has included various on-site exhibitions here and abroad, and with this latest exhibit, on the metaverse as well.

“The plan is to continue creating NFTs, collaborating, continuing to build this world into a coherent space on the metaverse. It is exciting to see how our team will build it, and especially how other artists might do their own takes on it,” says Carlos.

“Into the World of Carlos” launches on February 28, 2022 on www.artbycarlos.com and https://www.foundation.app/@artbycarlos. For more information, contact +63 917 822 5673 or email contact@artbycarlos.com. Follow the artist on Twitter and Instagram (@artbycarlosph). – Rappler.com