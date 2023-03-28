Free webinar to assess impact of AI on news, social media content

PRESS RELEASE: The webinar titled 'AI Revolution in Media and Communication' is scheduled at noon on Wednesday, March 29

The following is a press release from the Philippines Communication Society.

Digital media experts are set to discuss the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on news and social media in a free webinar at noon on Wednesday, March 29.

Javier Vicente “JV” Rufino of the Threadborne Group, a pioneer in multiplatform publishing at the Inquirer Group, Rappler digital strategy head Gemma Bagayaua Mendoza, and Christian dela Cruz, director of digital media at the Manila Broadcasting Company, will speak in the webinar titled “The AI Revolution in Media and Communication: Content Creation, News Production, and Social Media.”

Roby Alampay, founder, chairman, and editor at large of PumaPodcast and anchor of news programs The Chiefs and The Big Story at One News on CignalTV, will moderate the roundtable discussion.

The March 29 webinar kicks off a series of webinars on the impact of AI on media and communication organized by the Philippines Communication Society (PCS) and TVUP, the University of the Philippines’ Internet TV Network, dubbed “AI, naku! Understanding the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Media and Communication Education.”

UP College of Mass Communication dean Dr. Fernando Paragas will deliver the welcome remarks while Nef Luczon, Northern Mindanao bureau chief at the Philippine News Agency and a PCS director, will give a synthesis of the discussions.

The webinar is presented by the Philippine Daily Inquirer, known for bringing “balanced news, fearless views” to more than a million nationwide readers daily.

The webinar will be held via Zoom and broadcast live on the Facebook pages of PCS and TVUP and on TVUP’s YouTube channel at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 29.

To register for the free webinar, visit http://tinyurl.com/PCS-Web01. For more information, email info@philscomsoc.org, or visit the PCS website, https://www.philscomsoc.org, Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/philscomsoc) and follow updates on Twitter (https://twitter.com/philscomsoc).

About the Philippines Communication Society

The Philippines Communication Society (PCS), incorporated in June 1987, is an organization of communication scholars, researchers, media executives, public information officers, corporate communication officers, communication professionals and students engaged in the promotion of communication as a social science discipline.

