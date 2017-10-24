President Rodrigo Duterte replaces some members of the National Economic and Development Authority board, and reactivates and reorganizes the NEDA board executive committee

Published 6:34 PM, October 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – To fast-track key government projects, President Rodrigo Duterte has replaced some members of the board of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), which is tasked to review and approve national government and corporate deals costing at least P2.5 billion.

Malacañang released Administrative Order No. 8 on Tuesday, October 24. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed it by the authority of the President on October 20.

AO 8 reorganized the NEDA board, its executive committee, and the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC).

Duterte added the cabinet secretary, energy secretary, transportation secretary, head of Mindanao Development Authority, and the deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in the newly reorganized NEDA board.

He removed from the board the secretaries of agriculture, environment, labor, and the interior. (READ: Major railways, national transport policy get NEDA Board approval)

The executive secretary, budget secretary, finance secretary, trade secretary, and public works secretary remain as members of the NEDA board.

"It is the policy of the administration to streamline the decision-making process in the bureaucracy, including the ICC and NEDA Board, for a more effective and speedy disposition of matters presented for their approval," AO 8 read.

Reactivating ExCom

Under AO 8, the NEDA board is allowed to invite heads of other departments and agencies when needed.

Aside from the NEDA board reorganization, Duterte ordered the reactivation and reorganization of the executive committee (ExCom) of the NEDA board.

Chaired by the President and vice-chaired by the socioeconomic planning chief, the NEDA Board ExCom is tasked to provide policy direction and resolve issues involving few agencies or a specific socio-economic sector, without the need to covene the entire NEDA board.

The committee also has the power to approve development plans and programs consistent with the policies set by the President, and to confirm ICC-approved projects classified as "extremely urgent" by the ICC.

Members of the NEDA Board ExCom include the Philippines' executive secretary, cabinet secretary, finance secretary, and budget secretary.

From June 2016 to September 2017, data from NEDA showed that it has approved a total of 35 projects, ranging from agriculture to public infrastructure.

One of the biggest projects approved by the NEDA Board under the Duterte administration is Phase One of the Metro Manila Subway Project. – Rappler.com