Watch the memorial service for Washington SyCip live on Rappler on Wednesday, October 25

Published 3:54 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) hosts a memorial service for its late founder Washington SyCip.

SyCip died on October 7, while on a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight to Vancouver. He was 96.

Loved ones and former colleagues are set to pay tribute to the business icon. Watch the memorial service live on Rappler. – Rappler.com