The cancelled flights are between November 9 to 15 and are due to flight restrictions given by the government in the Manila and Subic Bay areas

Published 7:15 PM, October 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Seaplane operator Air Juan Aviation Incorporated (Air Juan) has cancelled some flights in the run-up to, and during, the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit this November.

In a statement on Friday, October 27, Air Juan said that given flight restrictions issued by the government within the Manila and Subic Bay areas, it is cancelling the following flights:

Air Juan said that customers on these affected flights can either rebook flights to the next available flights; refund airfare without penalties; or obtain travel credits for future flights.

It also said that Air Juan schedules in other destinations such as Puerto Princesa, Coron, San Vicente, Cuyo, Cebu, Tagbilaran, Biliran, Siquijor, Maasin, Sipalay, Caticlan, and Iloilo will not be affected and will continue to operate as scheduled.

Passengers affected by this cancellation may call Air Juan at (632) 718-8111, email reservations@airjuan.com, or follow Air Juan’s Facebook Account for more details and announcements.

Earlier this week, Marciano Paynor Jr, Director General of the ASEAN National Organizing Council, said that no flights would be cancelled at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) as world leaders will be using Clark International Airport instead.

The North Luzon expressway (NLEX) however will be on "lockdown" for a few minutes every time a foreign leader arrives for the Summit. – Rappler.com