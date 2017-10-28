The seat sale is for a P1-one-way base fare to Cagayan de Oro from Manila, Cebu, or Davao for travel from October 28 to December 14, 2017

Published 11:20 AM, October 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Airlines offered a one-day “Puso Para sa Marawi” P1-seat sale to Cagayan de Oro from select areas on Saturday, October 28.

The one-day promo is for a P1-one-way base fare to Cagayan de Oro from Manila, Cebu, or Davao. The fare is exclusive of taxes and fees, PAL announced on its official website.

"The seat sale is only on October 28, or until seats lasts, available only at Philippineairlines.com," PAL said, adding that the promo is meant to bring people closer to their loved ones who were displaced by the war in Marawi.

The travel period is from October 28 to December 14, 2017. PAL said that the Davao to Cagayan de Oro flights covered by the promo will operate starting November 1.

The promo is limited to only 1,000 seats.

PAL offered the seat sale after displaced Marawi residents started returning home following the government's announcement that its 5-month war against local terrorists had ended. – Rappler.com