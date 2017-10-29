Under a deal with StarTimes, more ABS-CBN content will be aired in response to African viewers' demand for Filipino dramas

Published 12:10 AM, October 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN Corporation secured a volume deal with digital TV operator StarTimes to air its content across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Lopez-led firm said the deal entails airing of more ABS-CBN shows in response to African viewers' demand for more Filipino dramas.

ABS-CBN and StarTimes officials signed the deal at the recently-concluded Marché International des Programmes de Communication or International Market of Communications Programmes, which is the biggest global market for entertainment content held in Cannes, France.

"Filipino stories are full of youthful romance, pure love, and also dramatic plots. They show how the young Asian people struggle with lives and how to love," StarTimes chairman Pang Xinxing said in a statement. (READ: FAST FACTS: What you should know about ABS-CBN)

ABS-CBN said it is looking forward to reaching new audiences through heartfelt Filipino stories.

"Despite the highly competitive global market, Africa has remained to be one of our constant and strongest territories. We look forward to an even wider presence for Filipino content in the region via the StarTimes platform," said Maria Cecilia Imperial, ABS-CBN officer-in-charge for Integrated Acquisitions and International Sales and Distribution.

ABS-CBN's content is available in more than 50 territories across the globe.

The media company has sold over 30,000 hours of content worldwide. – Rappler.com