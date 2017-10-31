Undas 2017: Mall schedule for All Saints' Day, November 1
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Some malls have shortened operating hours for the observance of All Saints' Day on Wednesday, November 1.
Check out the mall schedules below.
- Alabang Town Center – 12 noon-9 pm
- Ayala Circuit Lane – 12 noon-9 pm
- Bonifacio High Street – 12 noon-10 pm
- Estancia at Capitol Commons – 12 noon-9 pm
- Glorietta – 12 noon-9 pm
- Greenbelt – 12 noon-9 pm
- Greenhills Shopping Center – 12 noon-10 pm
- Lucky Chinatown – 12 noon-10 pm
- Market! Market! – 12 noon-9 pm
- Power Plant Mall – 12 noon-9 pm
- Robinsons Angeles, Antipolo, Dasmariñas, Forum, Galleria, General Trias, Ilocos, Imus, Magnolia, Malolos, Manila, Metro East, Otis, Sta Rosa – open at 12 noon
- Robinsons Cainta, Las Piñas, Lipa, Los Baños, Luisita, Malabon, Naga, Novaliches, Pangasinan, Palawan, Santiago, Starmills, Tagaytay – regular operating hours
- Shangri-La Plaza – 10 am-9 pm
- SM City Marikina – 12 noon-10 pm
- SM City North EDSA – 12 noon-10 pm
- SM Megamall – 12 noon-10 pm
- SM Southmall – 10 am-9 pm
- TriNoma – 12 noon-10 pm
- UP Town Center – 12 noon-10 pm
Rustan's Department Store also released its schedule:
- Rustan's Shangri-La – 10 am-9 pm
- Rustan's Makati – 12 noon-9 pm
- Rustan's Alabang – 12 noon-9 pm
- Rustan's Gateway – 12 noon-10 pm
– Rappler.com