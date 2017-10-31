Some shopping malls shorten operating hours in observance of All Saints' Day

Published 11:16 PM, October 31, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Some malls have shortened operating hours for the observance of All Saints' Day on Wednesday, November 1.

Check out the mall schedules below.

Alabang Town Center – 12 noon-9 pm

– 12 noon-9 pm Ayala Circuit Lane – 12 noon-9 pm

– 12 noon-9 pm Bonifacio High Street – 12 noon-10 pm

– 12 noon-10 pm Estancia at Capitol Commons – 12 noon-9 pm

– 12 noon-9 pm Glorietta – 12 noon-9 pm



12 noon-9 pm Greenbelt – 12 noon-9 pm

– 12 noon-9 pm Greenhills Shopping Center – 12 noon-10 pm

– 12 noon-10 pm Lucky Chinatown – 12 noon-10 pm

– 12 noon-10 pm Market! Market! – 12 noon-9 pm

– 12 noon-9 pm Power Plant Mall – 12 noon-9 pm

– 12 noon-9 pm Robinsons Angeles, Antipolo, Dasmariñas, Forum, Galleria, General Trias, Ilocos, Imus, Magnolia, Malolos, Manila, Metro East, Otis, Sta Rosa – open at 12 noon

– open at 12 noon Robinsons Cainta, Las Piñas, Lipa, Los Baños, Luisita, Malabon, Naga, Novaliches, Pangasinan, Palawan, Santiago, Starmills, Tagaytay – regular operating hours

– regular operating hours Shangri-La Plaza – 10 am-9 pm

– 10 am-9 pm SM City Marikina – 12 noon-10 pm

– 12 noon-10 pm SM City North EDSA – 12 noon-10 pm

– 12 noon-10 pm SM Megamall – 12 noon-10 pm

– 12 noon-10 pm SM Southmall – 10 am-9 pm

– 10 am-9 pm TriNoma – 12 noon-10 pm

– 12 noon-10 pm UP Town Center – 12 noon-10 pm

Rustan's Department Store also released its schedule:

Rustan's Shangri-La – 10 am-9 pm

Rustan's Makati – 12 noon-9 pm

Rustan's Alabang – 12 noon-9 pm

Rustan's Gateway – 12 noon-10 pm

– Rappler.com