Published 2:14 PM, November 05, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Corporation will implement additional toll fees within the expressway's Closed System on Monday, November 6.

Those traveling on the stretch of the highway from North Marilao in Bulacan to Sta Ines, Malabacat City in Pampanga will have to pay additional fees.

Class 1 vehicles traveling the entire NLEX between EDSA Balintawak or Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City to Sta Ines will pay an additional P18. Class 2 vehicles (buses and small trucks) on the same route will pay P46 more, while Class 3 vehicles (large trucks and trailers) will see their tolls go up by P56.

The NLEX Corporation notes that those driving along the NLEX Open System or those traveling within Quezon City, Valenzuela City, Meycauayan, and Marilao sections will not be affected by the hike. (READ: MPIC on toll hike petitions: Taxpayers bear brunt)

The adjustment was due to the completion of 64 new lane-kilometers along Bulacan and Pampanga portions of the expressway.

Toll fees for the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) system will remain the same.

See the new toll collection guide below:

