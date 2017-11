Here's a list of malls and their operating hours from December 1, 2017 to January 1, 2018

Published 2:40 PM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Are you planning to go to malls during the holiday season? Here's a list of malls and their operating hours from December 1, 2017 to January 1, 2018.

QUEZON CITY

Eastwood City

December 1 to December 20 – 11 am-12 mn (Fridays and Saturdays); 10 am-11 pm (Sundays); 11 am-11 pm (Monday to Thursday)

December 20 to December 23 – 11 am-12 mn

December 24 – 10 am-10 pm

December 25 – 11 am-12 mn

December 26 to December 28 – 11 am-11 pm

December 29 to December 30 – 11 am-12 mn

December 31 – 11 am-2 am (dining); 11 am-11 pm (retail)

January 1, 2018 – 11 am-11 pm

TAGUIG CITY

Uptown Bonifacio

December 1 to December 14 – 10 am-10 pm (Sunday to Thursday); 10 am-11 pm (Friday to Saturday)

December 15 to December 23 – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 12 nn-10 pm

December 26 to December 28 – 10 am-10 pm

December 29 to 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm (retail); 9 am-12 mn (select establishments)

January 1, 2018 – 12 nn-10 pm

Venice Grand Canal, McKinley Hill

December 18 to December 21 – 11 am-11 pm

December 22 to December 23 – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 – 9 am-11 pm

December 26 to December 28 – 11 am-11 pm

December 29 to December 30 – 10 am-11 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

Forbes Town (Burgos Circle, 8 Forbes Town)

December 24 – 11 am-10 pm

December 25 – 12 nn-11 pm

December 30 – 11 am-11 pm

December 31 – 11 am-10 pm

January 1, 2018 – 12 nn-11 pm

PASAY CITY

Newport Mall at Resorts World Manila

December 1 to December 15 – 12 nn-12 mn (Monday to Friday); 10 am-12 mn (Saturday to Sunday)

December 16 to December 23 – 10 am-12 mn

December 24 – 10 am-7 pm

December 25 to December 31 – 10 am-12 mn

CITY OF MANILA

Lucky Chinatown

Weekends of November and December – 9 am-10 pm

December 15 to December 22 – 9 am-10 pm

December 25 to December 29 – 9 am-10 pm

December 24 and December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1, 2018 – 12 nn-10 pm

LAGUNA

Southwoods Mall

December 1 to December 14 – 10 am-10 pm

December 15 to December 16 – 10 am-11 pm

December 17 to December 21 – 10 am-10 pm

December 22 to December 23 – 10 am-11 pm

December 24 – 9 am-7 pm

December 25 to December 30 – 10 am-10 pm

December 31 – 9 am-7 pm

January 1, 2018 – 12 nn-9 pm

To ease traffic congestion during the holiday season, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) had asked mall operators in Metro Manila to open at 11 am and close at 11 pm until January 15, 2018. The MMDA and mall operators also agreed to limit mall-wide sale events to weekends. – Rappler.com