Published 2:05 PM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday, November 6, served its final decision to terminate its contract with Busan Universal Rail Incorporated (BURI) as maintenance provider of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3).

The DOTr announced in a statement that Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade signed the termination decision last Friday, November 3, after BURI failed to address the maintenance issues raised by the government.

The decision means BURI is no longer in charge of the MRT3's maintenance, general overhaul of 43 light rail vehicles, and total replacement of the railway's signaling system. (READ: Busan Universal Rail calls DOTr's move to end contract 'unfair')

The DOTr has also formed the MRT3 Maintenance Transition Team to temporarily take over while a new maintenance provider has yet to be chosen.

"It cannot be overemphasized that what is at stake here is the welfare and interest of the riding public... This office could not just sit back and wait while watching BURI trifle and flirt with the lives of the commuting public, with its substandard performance," Tugade said in the statement.

In a notice last October 17, Tugade asked BURI to address the following issues:

poor performance

failure to put in service and subsequently ensure the availability of contractually obligated number of trains

failure to put in operation reliable and efficient trains

failure to implement a feasible procurement plan for spare parts

failure to comply with the contractual requirements of a complete and up-to-date Computerized Maintenance Management System

To avoid service disruptions, the DOTr said BURI's technical personnel, whose roles are vital in maintenance works, will be absorbed by the MRT3. (READ: MRT3 maintenance provider Busan claims fewer glitches since takeover)

The DOTr added that the Philippine National Railways (PNR) and Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) have committed to provide technical support and expertise to ensure the smooth transition of MRT3 maintenance works.

BURI took over the MRT3's maintenance in early 2016. Its contract was supposed to end in 2019.

The MRT3 runs from North Avenue Station in Quezon City to Taft Avenue Station in Pasay City. In 2016, the railway system had 10.27 million passengers, up from the 9.85 million passengers recorded in 2015. – Rappler.com