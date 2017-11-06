Visiting heads of state and dignitaries will be ferried in BMW 730Li, BMW 520d, and BMW X5 vehicles

Published 8:20 PM, November 06, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The local franchise of luxury automobile manufacturer BMW announced it will once again be transporting heads of state and other government officials for the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits in Manila and Pampanga.

Asian Carmakers Corporation (ACC), the importer and distributor of BMW in the Philippines, said in a statement on Monday, November 6, that it was chosen as the summit's "official premium mobility partner" from November 10 to 14.

Visiting dignitaries from Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei, as well as delegates from the Philippines, will be using BMW 730Li, BMW 520d, and BMW X5 vehicles.

With the theme of "Partnering for Change, Engaging the World," the 31st ASEAN Summit will convene leaders to address the economic and cultural development of region as well as global issues such as security and climate change.

Parts of Metro Manila as well as the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) will be on lockdown during the summit.

In 2015, the organizers behind the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit also chose BMW vehicles to ferry dignitaries around Metro Manila.

"We are honored to resume our tour of duty as the premium mobility provider of the 31st ASEAN Summit in this milestone year. By providing our fleet of BMW luxury vehicles to our world leaders, we strengthen our support [of] the government's aspiration for positive change," said ACC president Maricar Parco. – Rappler.com

