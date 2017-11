The Manila International Airport Authority announces the cancellation of some flights due to bad weather

Published 9:46 AM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Several flights were cancelled because of bad weather on Thursday, November 9.

In its notice, the Manila Airport Authority announced the cancellation of the following flights:

PAL Express:

2P 2021: Manila-Masbate

2P 2022: Masbate-Manila

