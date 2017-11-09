Bank schedules during 2017 ASEAN Summit
Please refresh this page for updates.
MANILA, Philippines – Banks in Metro Manila have announced their operating schedules from November 13 to 15, during the week of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.
Here are the bank schedules during the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila:
Security Bank
All branches will be open on Monday, November 13, except for those in Aseana City, Roxas Boulevard, and Pasay Macapagal Avenue.
For Tuesday, November 14 and Wednesday, November 15, view the list of branches that will be open here.
Regular operations of all Security Bank branches will resume on Thursday, November 16.
BDO Unibank
Branches nationwide will be open from Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15, except for:
- Roxas Boulevard Salas – closed on Monday
- EDSA-POEA – closed from Monday to Wednesday
"BDO branches will continue to serve the clients and the general public on November 13 to 15, which were earlier declared special non-working days in line with the country's hosting of the ASEAN Summit," BDO said.
BDO's electronic banking channels will also accommodate various banking transactions.
Metrobank
Most Metrobank branches in Metro Manila, Pampanga, and Bulacan will be open from Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15. Clients may check www.metrobank.com.ph or Metrobank's official Facebook page.
"Our branch personnel will be happy to assist you in making advance arrangements for any critical transactions on these dates. Checks deposited and received during these dates shall be processed and given value on the same date," Metrobank announced in a statement.
Metrobank's electronic banking channels will also accommodate various banking transactions. – Rappler.com
31st ASEAN Summit
Full coverage of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.
Public Advisories
- 31st ASEAN Summit schedule
- Class/work suspensions for ASEAN Summit
- Lockdown areas around ASEAN Summit venues
- NLEX on lockdown for leaders' arrivals
- No-fly zones in Manila, Clark
- Flight cancellations