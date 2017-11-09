Banks in Metro Manila release advisories on their operating hours for the duration of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit

Published 7:15 PM, November 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Banks in Metro Manila have announced their operating schedules from November 13 to 15, during the week of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

Here are the bank schedules during the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila:

Security Bank

All branches will be open on Monday, November 13, except for those in Aseana City, Roxas Boulevard, and Pasay Macapagal Avenue.

For Tuesday, November 14 and Wednesday, November 15, view the list of branches that will be open here.

Regular operations of all Security Bank branches will resume on Thursday, November 16.

BDO Unibank

Branches nationwide will be open from Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15, except for:

Roxas Boulevard Salas – closed on Monday

EDSA-POEA – closed from Monday to Wednesday

"BDO branches will continue to serve the clients and the general public on November 13 to 15, which were earlier declared special non-working days in line with the country's hosting of the ASEAN Summit," BDO said.

BDO's electronic banking channels will also accommodate various banking transactions.

Metrobank

Most Metrobank branches in Metro Manila, Pampanga, and Bulacan will be open from Monday, November 13 to Wednesday, November 15. Clients may check www.metrobank.com.ph or Metrobank's official Facebook page.

"Our branch personnel will be happy to assist you in making advance arrangements for any critical transactions on these dates. Checks deposited and received during these dates shall be processed and given value on the same date," Metrobank announced in a statement.

Metrobank's electronic banking channels will also accommodate various banking transactions. – Rappler.com