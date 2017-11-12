HIGHLIGHTS: ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2017, November 12
MANILA, Philippines – The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) 2017 is a 3-day conference of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) being held from Sunday, November 12 to Tuesday, November 14.
The conference brings attention to business issues, investment opportunities, and directions for growth in Southeast Asia. It also serves as a platform for talks among regional and global stakeholders in the ASEAN Economic Community.
Watch the highlights of Day 1, the ASEAN Mentorship for Entrepreneurs Network (AMEN) launch.
Keynote address by Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi
– Rappler.com
31st ASEAN Summit
Full coverage of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines.
Public Advisories
- 31st ASEAN Summit schedule
- Class/work suspensions for ASEAN Summit
- Lockdown areas around ASEAN Summit venues
- NLEX on lockdown for leaders' arrivals
- No-fly zones in Manila, Clark
- Flight cancellations