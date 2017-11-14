The consortium has committed to invest P839 billion for the development and operations of the airport and appointed Changi Airports International as its technical partner

Published 6:33 PM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Gotianun-led Filinvest Development Corporation (FDC) has teamed up with Gokongwei-led JG Summit Holding Incorporated (JGS) to propose a new Clark International Airport.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, November 14, FDC said that along with JGS, it has "submitted an unsolicited proposal to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the long-term development of the Clark International Airport through a joint venture agreement."

FDC said that "the consortium has committed to invest P839 billion for development and operations" of the airport and appointed Changi Airports International (CAI) as their technical partner.

CAI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Changi Airport Group, the operator of Singapore’s Changi Airport, and has provided solutions for more than 50 airports in over 20 countries.

FDC said that this new proposal is different from the one earlier submitted by the same consortium in March, as it does not include the construction of the second terminal building. Instead, it proposes the long-term development of the airport into the country's second international gateway.

It also includes the operation and maintenance of the existing and new terminals under a joint venture with the BCDA.

The new proposal also includes plans to build future capacity augmentation, expand airport facilities including terminals and runways, among others, as well as to operate and maintain the existing and new passenger terminals.

The consortium also proposes to develop, operate, and maintain the commercial assets of the Clark International Airport, which include facilities for general aviation and fixed-base operations, and real estate.

Under bidding

BCDA, for its part, is in the process of holding a competitive bidding for the right to redevelop and operate Clark International Airport's passenger terminal.

The FDC–JGS-CIA consortium was not part of the 7 groups that have registered their interest in the project.

The deadline for submission of the bid documents is on December 5, 2017, and the Notice of Award to the winning bidder is to be issued on December 15, 2017.

The P12.5-billion project to redevelop the passenger terminal is projected to add passenger capacity of 8 million per year from the existing 4.2 million passengers, for a total of 12.2 million passengers per year. – Rappler.com