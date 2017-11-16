(UPDATED) The 6.9% growth in GDP places the Philippines ahead of China and most ASEAN nations that have released their 3rd quarter figures

Published 10:16 AM, November 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Even if government spending and the agriculture sector slowed down, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) grew faster than expected by 6.9% in the third quarter of 2017, the fastest in the last 4 quarters.

"The Philippines' economic growth surpassed market expectations. That's spectacular growth after an election year," Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a news conference on the 3rd quarter GDP on Thursday, November 16.

The services sector continued to be main contributor to overall growth in the third quarter, Pernia said.

The Philippines' third quarter growth is faster than the 6.7% growth in the previous quarter of the year but lower than the 7.1% in the 3rd quarter of 2016.

The 3rd quarter GDP figure also surpassed the expectation of most economists.

Based on Bloomberg and Reuters polls, the median projection was a 6.5% GDP growth in the 3rd quarter of the year.

Expectations from agriculture sector

Pernia said he expects the agriculture sector to pose positive growth in the coming months.

The country's agriculture sector grew 2.32% in the 3rd quarter, slower than in the second quarter (6.18%) and the 3rd quarter of 2016 (3%).

The value of farm output growth in the July-September period was the slowest in 3 quarters, with the 1st and 2nd quarters registering 5.28% and 6.18%, respectively. (READ: Under Duterte, is PH economy in good hands?)

Latest data from the Department of Budget and Management showed that although expenditures of the national government rose by 7% to P683.7 billion in the 3rd quarter of the year, the actual amount fell short by 14.7% from the programmed P801.1 billion for the period.

PH ahead of China, behind Vietnam

Should economists' targets be realized, the Philippines' 3rd quarter economic growth would be the 2nd fastest-growing economy in ASEAN-6 and China, next to Vietnam.

Malaysia and Thailand have not released their GDP growth for the 3rd quarter of 2017.

"The strong 3rd quarter GDP growth, together with manageable inflation, are in line with our expectations and validate current policy settings," Bangko Sentral Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr told reporters in a text message.

"GDP growth also remains within current potential which will expand further in the future as investments in both physical and human capital ramp up," he added.

The economic team of President Rodrigo Duterte targets an economic growth of 6.5% to 7.5% for full-year 2017, to maintain the Philippines' position as one of the fastest growing in Asia.

Over the next 6 years, the government is targeting GDP growth within a 7% to 8% range annually.

Duterte's economic managers have pledged to spend P8.4 trillion on infrastructure until 2022, which is expected to further boost GDP growth. – Rappler.com