Published 9:53 AM, November 24, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Several domestic flights were canceled on Friday, November 24, due to bad weather, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

State weather bureau PAGASA had said that the tail-end of a cold front would bring rain to Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas on Friday. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Below are the canceled flights for Friday, November 24:

Cebu Pacific

5J 321/322 Manila – Legazpi – Manila

PAL Express

2P 2084/2085 Manila – Basco – Manila

– Rappler.com