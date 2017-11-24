Canceled flights due to bad weather
MANILA, Philippines – Several domestic flights were canceled on Friday, November 24, due to bad weather, according to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).
State weather bureau PAGASA had said that the tail-end of a cold front would bring rain to Quezon, Bicol, and Eastern Visayas on Friday. These areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.
Below are the canceled flights for Friday, November 24:
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 321/322 Manila – Legazpi – Manila
- 5J 506/507 Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
PAL Express
- 2P 2084/2085 Manila – Basco – Manila
– Rappler.com