It will be SM Prime's 4th mall in Bulacan and its 66th in the Philippines

Published 9:20 PM, November 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – SM Prime Holdings Incorporated, the property development arm of the SM Group, is set to open another mall in Bulacan in time for the holiday rush.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 29, SM Prime announced that SM Center Pulilan, situated along the Plaridel-Pulilan Diversion Road, will officially open its doors on Friday, December 1.

The 3-level mall already has 80% of its space awarded. It will include in-house SM brands such as SM Hypermarket, Watsons, Ace Hardware, SM Appliance, Simply Shoes, Miniso, Surplus, and BDO Unibank Incorporated (BDO).

The new mall will also add 27,000 square meters (sqm) in gross floor area, bringing SM Prime's total gross floor area to 8 million sqm in the Philippines.

The mall is SM Prime's 66th in the country and its 4th in Bulacan.

"The opening of SM Center Pulilan is our follow-through to the success of our first 3 malls in Bulacan – SM City Marilao, SM City Baliwag, and SM City San Jose del Monte. The notable development and growth of this province gives us more reasons to keep on expanding in Bulacan," SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim said.

SM Center Pulilan is the 6th mall that SM Prime has launched this year, following SM CDO Downtown Premier in Cagayan de Oro, S Maison at Conrad Manila in Pasay City, SM Cherry Antipolo in Rizal, SM City Puerto Princesa in Palawan, and SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown in Cagayan. – Rappler.com