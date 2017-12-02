The new segment will cut travel time from Tarlac to Pozorrubio from 2 hours and 30 minutes to 45 minutes

Published 2:51 PM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Toll Expressway (TPLEX) will open its Binalonan to Pozorrubio section in Pangasinan on December 6, cutting travel time to about 45 minutes from Tarlac.

In a press statement, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar announced the opening of the 10.1-kilometer segment of the expressway.

"The additional 10-km road would ease traffic and significantly reduce travel time from Tarlac to Pozorrubio from two hours and 30 minutes to just 45 minutes,” said Villar.

The new segment will make TPLEX a 78.39-km expressway, connecting provinces of Tarlac and Pangasinan.

The last section of TPLEX – the 10.92-km road from Pozzorubio in Pangasinan to Rosario in La Union – is set to be completed in June 2019.

Villar said the completion of the segment will reduce travel time from Tarlac to Rosario in La Union from 3 hours and 30 minutes to about an hour, benefitting an average of 20,000 vehicles per day.

Private Infra Development Corporation, a unit of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corporation, is the concessionaire of the P24-billion expressway project. (READ: Construction magnate Consunji sells entire TPLEX stake to San Miguel)

The TPLEX connects the central and northern Luzon provinces to Manila and beyond through the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway and the North Luzon Expressway. The construction of the 88.5-kilometer expressway started in August 2010.

Once completed, TPLEX will traverse end-to-end 17 towns and two cities (Tarlac and Urdaneta City) across 4 provinces: Tarlac, Pangasinan, La Union, and Nueva Ecija.– Rappler.com