The Bureau of Customs posts its highest collection ever after it surpasses revenue targets in Batangas, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, Clark, and Davao

Published 1:35 PM, December 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs (BOC) posted its highest-ever monthly collection worth P46.47 billion in November 2017.

BOC Commissioner Isidro Lapeña said in a statement on Saturday, December 2, that the agency surpassed its monthly targets in 5 collection districts:

Port of Batangas: P13.339 billion collected, 18% higher than its P11.36 billion revenue target

Port of Tacloban: P59 million collected, 177% higher against its P21 million revenue target

Port of Cagayan de Oro: P1.273 billion collected, 1.1% higher than its P1.259 billion revenue target

Port of Clark: P149 million collected, 6.6% higher than its P140 million revenue target

Port of Davao: P1.56 billion collected, 6.6% higher than its P1.464 billion revenue target

Lapeña said the BOC could have surpassed these revenues if the month of November had more working days. Several class and work suspensions happened during the month due to the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits held in Manila.

“We have been achieving historical collection figures since September, but the latest November collection is really a milestone for BOC, being the highest in the monthly collection ever achieved by BOC. This, despite having only 19 working days. I think we could have surpassed our monthly target if November has the usual number of working days,” Lapeña said.

He credited the November revenues to the BOC’s “efficient” collection of taxes, the implementation of the “no tara (bribe) policy,” higher oil prices, and the 7.9% increase in the volume of imports compared to the same period last year. (READ: New Customs chief vows ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption)

Auction proceeds also contributed to the BOC’s collection in November, with the figure reaching P62,515,119.12 for the month. Total auction proceeds from January to November was at P256,830,675.91.

The BOC reached its highest daily collection on November 3 at P3.045 billion, and on November 10 at P3.839.

“I am really optimistic that by December, the BOC will finally be able to hit, if not surpass its monthly target. Together with all the ports, we are really hoping that we will achieve this,” said Lapeña.

Lapeña replaced Nicanor Faeldon as BOC chief in August after the latter got embroiled in the smuggling of P6.4-billion worth of shabu from China, the subject of weeks-long Senate inquiry. (READ: TIMELINE: How P6.4-B worth of shabu was smuggled into PH from China)

The Department of Justice, however, cleared Faeldon and other accused BOC officials, citing “lack of probable cause” to keep the charges against them. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency plans to appeal the decision.

Lapeña had sacked 38 officials in the BOC in a bid to rid the agency of corrupt officials. – Rappler.com