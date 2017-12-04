The new arrangement allows businesses such as hotels and bars to broadcast Cignal TV content via the internet

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT Incorporated extended its partnership with Cignal TV to enable the latter's content to be delivered to commercial establishments such as bars, restaurants, and hotels over the internet.

PLDT announced on Monday, December 4, that it is now offering its internet protocol television (IPTV) – which allows broadcast of Cignal TV programs via the internet – to its enterprise customers.

The telco will provide enterprise-grade connection through its broadband Fibr service and iGate, PLDT's Dedicated Internet Access service.

The tie-up with Cignal TV was already available as part of PLDT Home's triple-play plans geared toward consumers.

"This collaboration with Cignal TV truly enhances our significance as a partner for businesses not just to deliver fixed and wireless services, but to become a more valuable technology solutions provider. With this added service, we are able to deliver premium entertainment and other popular shows and programs in high definition or HD over Fibr to our enterprise customers," PLDT chief revenue officer and executive vice president Eric Alberto said in a statement.

Alberto added that the arrangement is particularly strategic for hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, and retail stores.

PLDT said it is already partnering with several upcoming hotels in Metro Manila to include IPTV solutions for their connectivity requirements. Enterprise clients can pre-determine their subscription preferences from the different Cignal TV Plans.

Cignal TV is a subsidiary of MediaQuest Holdings, the media investment arm of the Manuel V. Pangilinan group.

For the 3rd quarter of 2017, PLDT saw its recurring core income increase by 15% to P5.5 billion compared to P4.8 billion in the same quarter a year ago. This, however, was 16% lower than the 2nd quarter's P6.6 billion. – Rappler.com