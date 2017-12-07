The new 10.10-kilometer segment is expected to cut the Tarlac-Pozorrubio travel time from 2 hours and 30 minutes to just 45 minutes

Published 6:50 PM, December 07, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Motorists can now take the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) from Tarlac all the way to Pozorrubio, Pangasinan.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar led the opening of an additional 10.10-kilometer section spanning Binalonan to Pozorrubio on Wednesday, December 6.

This was after TPLEX operator Private Infrastructure Development Corporation (PIDC) was issued a toll operation permit by the Toll Regulatory Board following a joint inspection with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The new section is expected to cut the Tarlac-Pozorrubio travel time from 2 hours and 30 minutes to just 45 minutes.

Villar said the final phase of the TPLEX, the 10.92-kilometer segment from Pozorrubio to Rosario, La Union is set for completion in June 2019.

"Upon full completion, TPLEX would reduce travel time from Tarlac to Rosario, La Union from 3.5 hours to just an hour, benefitting an average of 20,000 vehicles per day," he said in a statement.

The TPLEX connects Central Luzon and Northern Luzon provinces to Manila and beyond through the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) and the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

The construction of the 88.5-kilometer TPLEX started in August 2010. Once completed, it will traverse 17 towns and two cities (Tarlac City and Urdaneta City) across 4 provinces – Tarlac, Pangasinan, La Union, and Nueva Ecija.

PIDC is a unit of San Miguel Corporation (SMC), which is planning a 3-year expansion of its southern toll roads including the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway, NAIA Expressway (NAIAX), and the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR) Tollway. – Rappler.com