The Hamptons Caliraya will be a 300-hectare development featuring lakeside residential villages and villas, a town center, two 18-hole golf courses, and a clubhouse, all set to rise over the next 10 years

Published 2:35 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Andrew Tan-led Megaworld Corporation, through its leisure estate unit Global-Estate Resorts Incorporated (GERI), unveiled plans to build an integrated lifestyle community by the shores of Lake Caliraya in Laguna.

To be called The Hamptons Caliraya, the 300-hectare development will have lakeside residential villages and villas, a town center, two 18-hole golf courses, and a clubhouse, said Megaworld in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Monday, December 11.

It added that the project will be anchored on The Hamptons Village, an 11-hectare lakeside residential village with lots ranging from 500 square meters (sqm) to 2,100 sqm. The village will have close access to the lake and to the planned Marina Club.

The Marina Club will offer water sports such as boating, jet skiing, and kayaking, as well as a shophouse district and resort hotel district.

"The development's key highlight is Lake Caliraya as the community revolves around the lakeside concept, inspired by The Hamptons New York, which has become a major vacation spot to America's elite society. Aside from having an exclusive, upscale residential community, The Hamptons Caliraya is envisioned to be another tourist destination in the south," said GERI sales and marketing vice president Glenn Heraldo.

Megaworld said it allocated P8 billion to develop The Hamptons Caliraya over the next 10 years.



Including the planned development, Megaworld has 23 townships and integrated lifestyle communities across the country, 6 of which are being developed by GERI in Boracay, Tagaytay, Cavite-Laguna, Las Piñas, and Antipolo. – Rappler.com