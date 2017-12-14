The 3-storey SM Center Lemery is SM Prime's 3rd mall in the province and will add 25,000 square meters to the developer's total gross floor area

Published 4:43 PM, December 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – SM Prime Holdings Incorporated, the property development arm of Henry Sy's SM Group, is set to open its 3rd mall in Batangas on Friday, December 15.

Called SM Center Lemery, the 3-storey mall will add 25,000 square meters to SM Prime's total gross floor area and already has 90% of this space leased out, according to SM Prime.

The mall will feature Wellness Zone and Cyberzone, as well as in-house SM brands, including SM Hypermarket, BDO, Ace Hardware, Miniso, SM Appliance Center, and Watson's.

"Lemery has been a gateway to different attractions in Batangas, and, with this, it's been continually developing to meet the needs and standards of its residents and visitors…. The exciting mix of offerings in the mall are sure to delight every Batangueño, as we have also done in SM City Batangas and SM City Lipa," SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim said in a statement on Thursday, December 14.

The new mall is SM Prime's 5th this year, after SM Center Pulilan in Bulacan, SM Center Tuguegarao Downtown in Cagayan, SM City Puerto Princesa in Palawan, SM Cherry Antipolo in Rizal, S Maison at Conrad Manila in Pasay City, and SM CDO Downtown Premier in Cagayan de Oro.

The property developer now has a portfolio of 67 malls in the country. – Rappler.com