Aboitiz is in talks with Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation III and Dongfang Electric Company to look into opportunities in China

Published 4:00 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The privately-held construction arm of the Aboitiz Group is exploring business opportunities in China to make the most of warming ties between China and the Philippines.

Aboitiz Construction Incorporated said in a statement on Monday, December 18 several officials visited the Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation III (SEPCO3) and the Dongfang Electric Company recently to look into opportunities overseas.

The trip aimed to strengthen the two Chinese firms' interest to partner with Aboitiz Construction, mainly for power projects and other infrastructure projects in the Philippines under the government's ambitious Build, Build, Build program.

Aboitiz Construction chairman Jaime Jose Aboitiz led the China visit, accompanied by the firm's president and chief operating officer Alberto Ignacio Jr and first vice-president Felma Yap. (READ: Aboitiz group to pour $300 million into cement business)

"At home or abroad, Aboitiz Construction will continue to pursue opportunities that will allow us to advance business and communities through our various projects, as well as put us on track to being the contractor of choice by completing projects on time, on budget, safely, and within specifications," Aboitiz said in the statement.

Shandong Electric Power Construction is a Chinese construction and engineering company that designs, builds, operates and owns power plants. It offers the construction of power plants through the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) method on a turnkey lump sum basis.

It also develops power plant projects through the build-operate-transfer (BOT) and build-operate-own-transfer (BOOT) methods.

Aboitiz said the visit has resulted in offers for partnership from both companies. (READ: Duterte infra: Bigger, more imperial and China-linked)

Dongfang Electric, meanwhile, is one of the most influential enterprise groups under the direct administration of the Chinese Central Government.

For over half a century, it has become a comprehensive group specialized in the manufacturing industry, research, and development of cutting-edge technology.

Dongfang Electric contracts international engineering projects, exports complete plants and equipment, as well as conducts international economic and technical cooperation.

Aboitiz Construction is a newly-formed unit of the Aboitiz Group, which has a regular workforce of over 600 engineers, technicians, and administrative professionals, supported by a ready pool of over 5,000 personnel. – Rappler.com