Globe sets up free call stations in Urduja-hit areas
MANILA, Philippines – Ayala-led Globe Telecom said it has set up "Libreng Tawag" or free call stations in Tacloban City in Leyte as well as the provinces of Eastern Samar and Aklan to assist those affected by Tropical Depression Urduja (Kai-tak).
Urduja cut off power and communication lines as it battered the region of Eastern Visayas as a tropical storm, leaving residents with limited means to charge their mobile phones and make calls.
The "Libreng Tawag" stations are open from 9 am to 5 pm.
In Tacloban City, these stations are located in the following:
- Alma Teves, Upper Nula-Tula
- Cyvon Store, Barangay Calanipawan (in front of the public market)
- Manah Store, Sagkahan Bliss, Barangay 64
Those 3 spots in Tacloban City also offer "Libreng Wi-Fi" or free Wi-Fi.
In Eastern Samar, free call stations are located at:
- Docil Building, Barangay Alang-alang, Borongan
- Bogalibas Elementary School, Sta Rita
While in Aklan, residents can avail of the service at:
- Globe store at CityMall, Boracay Island
- Boracay Action Center in Balabag Plaza
Globe said it also sought the assistance of its sister company, Manila Water, to assist with water provisioning in Boracay Island through its subsidiary Boracay Island Water.
At least 31 people were killed while 49 others are missing due to floods and landslides caused by Urduja.
The tropical depression is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, December 19, after making landfall in the country 6 times. – Rappler.com