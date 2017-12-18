Free Wi-Fi services are also available in Tacloban City, says the telco

Published 8:40 PM, December 18, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala-led Globe Telecom said it has set up "Libreng Tawag" or free call stations in Tacloban City in Leyte as well as the provinces of Eastern Samar and Aklan to assist those affected by Tropical Depression Urduja (Kai-tak).

Urduja cut off power and communication lines as it battered the region of Eastern Visayas as a tropical storm, leaving residents with limited means to charge their mobile phones and make calls.

The "Libreng Tawag" stations are open from 9 am to 5 pm.

In Tacloban City, these stations are located in the following:

Alma Teves, Upper Nula-Tula

Cyvon Store, Barangay Calanipawan (in front of the public market)

Manah Store, Sagkahan Bliss, Barangay 64

Those 3 spots in Tacloban City also offer "Libreng Wi-Fi" or free Wi-Fi.

In Eastern Samar, free call stations are located at:

Docil Building, Barangay Alang-alang, Borongan

Bogalibas Elementary School, Sta Rita

While in Aklan, residents can avail of the service at:

Globe store at CityMall, Boracay Island

Boracay Action Center in Balabag Plaza

Globe said it also sought the assistance of its sister company, Manila Water, to assist with water provisioning in Boracay Island through its subsidiary Boracay Island Water.

At least 31 people were killed while 49 others are missing due to floods and landslides caused by Urduja.

The tropical depression is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, December 19, after making landfall in the country 6 times. – Rappler.com