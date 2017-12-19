The P32-million flyover is located at the busy intersection of Araneta Avenue and Magsaysay Avenue which caters to about 40,000 vehicles daily

Published 4:35 PM, December 19, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Bacolod City has a new flyover.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar officially opened the Araneta Avenue-Magsaysay Avenue Flyover Project in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental on Tuesday, December 19.

The new 2-lane, 195-meter flyover was built at a cost of P32 million.

It is situated at the busy intersection of Araneta Avenue and Magsaysay Avenue which caters to about 40,000 vehicles daily, according to the DPWH.

The flyover also utilizes the prefabricated modular steel technology of Matiere SAS under the French government assistance program.

"Started in April 2017, the flyover is expected to eliminate delays especially for the through traffic movement at Araneta Avenue from downtown Bacolod City to Bago City on account of signalized intersection with multi-direction traffic and will also result in savings on vehicle operating cost and travel time," Villar said.

"The use of the technology is also expected to reduce carbon emissions that occur due to idling of vehicles at the junction during traffic," he added.

In early December, the DPWH also extended the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) by 10.10 kilometers from Binalonan to Pozorrubio in Pangasinan. – Rappler.com