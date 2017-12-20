Here are Philippine banks' operating hours for the holiday season

Published 9:00 PM, December 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Some bank branches will have extended hours for the 2017 holiday season, though they will be closed on Christmas and New Year's Day.

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)

119 BPI and 49 BPI Family Savings Bank (BFSB) branches will have extended banking hours up to 6 pm through to January 3.

Get the full list of BPI branches here and BFSB branches here.

In addition to this, 96 BPI and 17 BFSB branches will be open on December 23.

Security Bank

All Security Bank branches will be closed on December 25, December 31, and January 1. But automated teller machines (ATMs) and point-of-sale machines as well as internet banking will be available on those days.

All branches will be open from December 26 to 29.

Selected branches will be open on December 24 and December 30:

December 24

NAIA – 11 am to 7 pm

NAIA Terminal 3 – 11 am to 7 pm

December 30

Baguio – 9 am to 1 pm

Bukidnon-Valencia – 9 am to 3 pm

Butuan – 10 am to 3 pm

Cabanatuan-Maharlika – 9 am to 1 pm

Cagayan de Oro-Osmeña – 9 am to 3 pm

Cagayan de Oro-Georgetown Cybermall – 9 am to 3 pm

Cebu-Danao – 9 am to 12:30 pm

Cebu-Mactan – 10 am to 3 pm

Dipolog – 9 am to 3 pm

Iligan – 9 am to 3 pm

Iloilo-Ledesma – 10 am to 2 pm

Koronadal – 9 am to 12 noon

Medical City – 9 am to 1 pm

NAIA – 11 am to 7 pm

NAIA Terminal 3 – 11 am to 7 pm

Ozamiz – 9 am to 3 pm

San Francisco-Agusan del Sur – 9 am to 3 pm

Silver City – 9 am to 1 pm

Sta Elena – 9 am to 12 noon

Surigao – 9 am to 3 pm

Tagum – 9 am to 12 noon

Tuguegarao – 12 noon to 4 pm

Zamboanga – 9 am to 3 pm

Zamboanga-Canelar – 9 am to 3 pm

