Published 6:01 PM, December 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Energy (DOE) has implemented a prize freeze on kerosene and household liquified petroleum gas (LPG) following the declaration of a state of calamity in a number of areas in the Visayas and Mindanao.

In an advisory sent on December 26, the DOE reminded the public that:

The price freeze holds for 15 days, commencing a day after the declaration “Household LPG” refers to 11 kilograms and below of LPG in cylinders Price movements for kerosene are implemented every Tuesday of the week Price movements for LPG are implemented at the beginning of each month

It also noted that it is coordinating with oil industry players, through the Oil Industry Management Bureau and its Field Offices, to monitor the price freeze on these basic energy products being sold in calamity-affected areas.

The agency also appealed to the public to be vigilant and to report any violation on the price freeze implementation to info@doe.gov.ph or to Consumer Welfare and Promotion Office at telephone number 479-2900 local: 329.

A state of calamity was declared in Tacloban City on December 15, following the effects of Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-Tak).

It was joined by Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur which both declared a state of calamity last week following the devastation wrought by Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin).

Davao City has also declared a state of calamity as it, too, deals with the aftermath of Typhoon Vinta and a mall fire which has left over 30 people dead. – Rapper.com