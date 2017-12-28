(UPDATED) Investigations have been launched to validate claim over some withdrawn 'faceless' and 'faded' P100 bills

Published 2:46 PM, December 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said it has resolved the "machine error" that have caused the misprinting of "faceless" P100 bills, which were withdrawn by a Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) client from an automated teller machine (ATM) on Christmas day, December 25.

BSP managing director Carlyn Pangilinan on Thursday, December 28 said in a press conference that her office had traced 33 pieces of released misprinted P100 bills. But only 19 of those were recovered to date.

"We have resolved the mechanical cause of printing error that led to the faceless notes. The BSP has identified the affected machine and action has been taken," Pangilinan said, adding that new printing machines were bought last month.

On December 25, Earla Anne Yehey posted on Facebook photos of 4 pieces of P100 bills without the face of the late President Manuel Roxas on them.

BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr had said his office has launched an investigation on alleged misprinted bills. He, however, said the case appears to be isolated.

As for the other denominations, Pangilinan said BSP last week discovered misprinted P50 bills before these were released to the public.

"They discovered it before it was released to the public. This was last week. P50 bills. It has a different misprint. Very few. It was just communicated to us by the bank. They e-mailed to us," she added.

The BSP official said the faceless P100 bills are "technically legal tender," but is not advisable to be used for transactions as these do not carry all security features. – Rappler.com