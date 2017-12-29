Agriculture officials note that rice has the largest share of losses at P609.29 million, affecting some 31,749 farmers

Published 8:58 AM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-tak) and Typhoon Vinta (Tembin) had caused P1.24 billion in damage and losses to the agricultural sector as of 11 am of Thursday, December 28, the Department of Agriculture (DA) announced.

In a memorandum on Thursday, the DA said that Urduja and Vinta affected a total of 58,876 hectares of agricultural areas in Calabarzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao, Caraga, and Soccsksargen.

The DA estimated the total volume of production loss at 28,737 metric tons. (READ: Agriculture damage from Urduja reaches P1 billion)

According to Christopher Morales, chief of the DA Field Programs Operational Planning Division, rice, corn, high value crops, cassava, and livestock are among the affected commodities.

Rice contributed the largest share of losses at P609.29 million, affecting some 31,749 farmers. The volume of production loss for rice was estimated at 6,048 metric tons.

Below is a summary of damage and losses per commodity as of 11 am Thursday:

Total damage to agri-fishery facilities amounted to P73.95 million. This included damage to research and experiment stations (P73.79 million) and fisheries facilities in DA-Eastern Visayas (P157,000).



Vinta made landfall twice as a severe tropical storm in Cateel, Davao Oriental, early December 22, then in Balabac, Palawan late December 23. (READ: #ReliefPH: Help victims of Vinta)

Vinta left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on December 24, leaving more than 200 people dead in Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and the Zamboanga Peninsula due to flashfloods and landslides.

Vinta struck right after Urduja which battered Eastern Visayas. Urduja left more than 50 people dead and around P1 billion in agricultural damage.– Rappler.com