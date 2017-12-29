The move to aggressively expand the Seda brand is in line with the property giant's objective to be the leading Philippine hospitality brand in terms of size

Published 3:43 PM, December 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala Land Incorporated plans to expand its Seda hotel brand to 3,500 rooms by 2019 to address the increasing demand brought about by tourism and corporate expansion.

Ayala Land Hotels and Resorts Corporation senior group general manager Andrea Mastellone said in a statement Seda Hotel rooms will more than double to 3,500 rooms in 15 locations, from 1,409 rooms in 7 locations.

The move to expand the Seda brand agressively is in line with its objective to be the leading Philippine hospitality brand in terms of size.

At present, Seda Hotel is located in Bonifacio Global City, Cagayan de Oro, Davao City, Nuvali in Laguna, Iloilo City, Quezon City, and Bacolod City.

"Being a wholly-owned Filipino company, we have a deep understanding of opportunities in the market...Solid demand for our hotels continues to steadily grow," Mastellone said.

Mastellone added her group expects tourism and traditional firms on expansion mode to be Seda's growth drivers and to fill over 2,000 rooms coming onstream.

Citing studies by the Department of Tourism, Mastellone said Metro Manila is seen to have a room gap of 69,185, while Cebu-Mactan will need 14,931 more rooms from expected demand surge. Seda will focus its expansion primarily in these two key cities.

For 2018, Ayala Land will launch Seda Lio in El Nido, Palawan. (READ: Ayala Land's 'next BGC' Arca South to take shape by 2019)

New Seda hotels will be inaugurated in the next two years in Circuit Makati; Arca South in Taguig; the Cebu Business Park; Ayala North Exchange in Makati; Bay Area in Paranaque; and the Cebu IT Park.

In response to the Bonifacio Global City's sustained expansion, 342 more rooms will be added to Seda Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, the brand's flagship hotel.

Melissa Carlos, group director of sales and marketing, said Seda has been able to scale up to 1,409 rooms to date, from 179 rooms in 2012.

The group has also been offering new formats – like bigger hotels that will have at least 250 rooms from the 150 rooms of its first generation hotels – serviced apartments and resorts.

"We want to be known as the hospitality chain synonymous with Filipino hospitality and the Philippines," Carlos said. – Rappler.com