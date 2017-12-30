The country's central bank says posting photos of alleged misprinted banknotes on social media causes confusion, which may negatively affect commerce

Published 4:23 PM, December 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) discouraged the public from sharing or posting photos of alleged "faceless" bills on social media, as it may negatively affect commerce in the country.

The BSP on Saturday, December 30 issued a statement "strongly" urging the public to "refrain from acts that could cast doubt on the credibility of our legal tender. Posting photos of alleged misprinted banknotes on social media causes confusion which may negatively affect commerce." (READ: Printing error caused 'faceless' P100 bills, BSP says)

On Christmas day, December 25, Earla Anne Yehey, a Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) client, received 4 "faceless" P100 bills from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Quezon City.

A BSP official on Thursday, December 28 said in a press conference that her office has resolved the "machine error" that have caused the misprinting of "faceless" P100 bills.

BSP managing director Carlyn Pangilinan said her office had traced 33 pieces of released misprinted P100 bills. But only 19 of those were recovered to date.

As for the other denominations, Pangilinan said BSP last week discovered misprinted P50 bills before these were released to the public.

BSP then advised the public "to be vigilant against acts of those who wish to confuse, deceive or illegally profit from posting, producing and/or selling fake 'misprinted' notes with no numismatic value."

The central bank said alleged faceless or misprinted Philippine peso bills must immediately be brought to the BSP head office in Manila, its security plant complex in Quezon City, or any of its regional offices and branches nationwide to establish the bills' authenticity.

People who are holding faceless or misprinted banknotes may contact the following numbers:

BSP Main Office - ‎(02) 7087701

BSP Currency Issue and Integrity Office - ‎(02) 9884834

BSP Corporate Affairs Office - ‎(02) 7087140

Security Plant Complex - ‎(02) 9884800

"The BSP assures the public that it is, and has, always been committed to safeguarding the authenticity and genuineness of our currency and to protecting the public interest," the central bank's statement read. – Rappler.com