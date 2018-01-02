The $28.5-million wireless service deal is expected to improve the telco giant's wireless service

Published 3:23 PM, January 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Listed PLDT Incorporated and its mobile unit Smart Communications Incorporated sealed a $28.5-million (P1.4-billion) partnership deal with China's Huawei Technologies Company Limited to improve the telco giant's wireless service delivery platforms.

PLDT on Tuesday, January 2 told the local bourse that the partnership will allow the telco and its subsidiaries to offer more personalized offers and rewards for their customers.

"This partnership will enable PLDT Group's wireless services under the brands PLDT, Smart, Sun and TNT to become much more agile, efficient and resilient in developing and delivering a growing array of digital services," PLDT chairman and chief executive officer Manuel Pangilinan said in a statement.

This deal forms part of the telco giant’s massive capital expenditure plan to continuously overhaul its fixed and wireless network infrastructure as well as its information technology (IT) systems.

Pangilinan had earlier said PLDT is earmarking over P50 billion in capital spending budget this year alone.

Under its 15-month agreement with Huawei, Smart, according to its chief corporate services officer Ray Espinosa, will see improved online charging platforms and electronic loading for prepaid subscribers.

“This involves consolidating similar applications for different brands under one system and streamlining business processes through a unified platform and simplified processes,” Espinosa added. (READ: PLDT partners with Huawei for 5G rollout in 2020)

PLDT chief business transformation officer Victorico Vargas said this is part of PLDT’s broader effort to overhaul IT systems to deliver wireless services.

Back in February, PLDT also teamed up with Huawei to gear up for the launching of 5G technology in the Philippines by 2020.

PLDT and Huawei have agreed to jointly conduct research and development on 5G – or 5th generation wireless broadband technology – in the country.

The telco plans to set up a 5G innovation laboratory and create a showcase network.

But before rolling out 5G in the Philippines, PLDT said it will focus on "future-proofing" its network.

PLDT hopes to address its consumers' worries by investing more in infrastructure that will support improved internet speed. – Rappler.com