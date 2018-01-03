Research shows Filipinos are most likely to believe businesses have a responsibility to ensure their supply chain doesn’t harm the environment

Published 7:23 AM, January 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Most Filipino consumers are taking into account corporate social responsibility (CSR) when choosing brands.

Research by YouGov Omnibus released on Thursday, January 4, showed 97% of Filipinos think businesses have a responsibility to do social good.

Six in 10 Filipinos believe it is the firms’ responsibility to ensure their supply chain does not harm the environment. (READ: How CSR is evolving in the Philippines)

“Furthermore, a majority of consumers believe that businesses have a responsibility to ensure that they have ethical supply chains suggests consumers expect even more from brands,” Jake Gammon, head of YouGov Omnibus, said in a statement.

Compared with the wider region, the research showed Filipinos are the most likely to believe that businesses have a responsibility to ensure their supply chain doesn’t harm the environment.

Across the Asia-Pacific (APAC), half of all consumers (50%) believe businesses bear such a responsibility.

Most socially conscious

A majority or 56% of Filipinos believe firms have a responsibility to ensure that their supply chain is free from damaging practices, like forced labor.

The research also suggested that more than half of Filipinos think businesses have a responsibility to help members of the community climb the career ladder (64%) and give to charity (62%).

“The latest YouGov Omnibus research shows a considerable proportion of consumers give weight to a brand’s ethics when making purchasing decisions and would be more likely to both consider and recommend a brand that gives even a small amount to charity,” Gammon said.

According to the research, 65% of Filipinos would recommend a brand that gives a small portion of its annual profits to charity.

Overall, nearly half (49%) of Filipinos surveyed believe business should be doing more to help charities as a whole, the research showed.

To get ahead, Gammon said brands now have to go beyond simply proving that their given product is a cut above the rest.

“Smart business looking to distinguish themselves need to work hard to showcase their values as well,” he said.

Market research company YouGov Omnibus collected data online between November 15, 2017 and November 23, 2017 using its panel of over 5 million people worldwide. It has a sample size of 9,000 in the Asia-Pacific, of which 1,000 come from the Philippines. – Chrisee Dela Paz/Rappler.com