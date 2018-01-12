The loan will finance the construction of roads in the Zamboanga Peninsula and bridges in Tawi-Tawi

Published 2:12 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine government has obtained new loans totalling $380 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to finance roads and bridges in Mindanao.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said in a press release on Friday, January 12, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and ADB president Takehiko Nakao signed the loan agreement Wednesday.