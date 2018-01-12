EasyCall makes the announcement as the government scouts for a third major telecommunications player in the country, which would compete against PLDT Incorporated and Globe Telecom Incorporated

Published 4:44 PM, January 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former pager giant EasyCall Communications Philippines Incorporated is ramping up the installation of two-way satellite communications system that can transmit and receive data to more far-flung Philippine provinces.

Listed EasyCall, which soared to market leadership in the 1990s as a leading provider of pagers, has since shifted its focus on data communications and satellite technology after the onset of short message service (SMS) in the 2000s.

“The need for connectivity is more important than ever, and we feel the responsibility to open up that possibility to millions of Filipinos who have limited connectivity access,” EasyCall president Zaki Delgado said in a statement on Friday, January 12.

EasyCall made the announcement as the government scouts for a third major telecommunications player in the Philippines, which would compete against PLDT Incorporated and Globe Telecom Incorporated. (READ: Duterte wants Chinese company to be 3rd PH telecom player)

Over the years, it has rolled out its EasyNet VSAT managed service to underserved and unserved provincial communities in Samar, Quezon, Iloilo, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Isabela, Leyte and Antique.

Delgado said the company is setting up VSAT installations in Zambales, Negros Occidental, Cavite, Bicol, Isabela, Iloilo, and Cebu.

From its active involvement in the IT-BPO industry over the past 10 years, EasyCall has turned to very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology – a two-way satellite communications system that can transmit and receive data via remote terminals or hubs.

EasyCall was acquired by Philippine-owned Transnational Diversified Group in 2001. EasyCall is a telecommunications firm that is licensed by the National Telecommunications Commission.

"There is a critical demand for connectivity in far-flung cities and municipalities, especially in the aftermath of disasters and emergencies, for businesses with remote offices, and for efficient access to services," said Delgado, who was named the firm's president in mid-2017.

"Despite the complexities we are facing with the terrain and climate [of the Philippines], VSAT can effectively deliver secure and reliable connectivity to these places, and enable progress and development," he added. – Rappler.com