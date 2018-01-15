Bookmark and refresh this page for the latest information on flight cancellations related to the possible eruption of the Mayon Volcano

Published 1:55 PM, January 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Some flights between Manila and Legazpi City were canceled on Monday, January 15, after volcanic debris and fast-moving hot gases were spotted at the Mayon Volcano in Albay.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced that Cebu Pacific flights 5J 321 and 5J 322 were canceled, as areas around the Mayon Volcano remain on high alert for a possible major eruption.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) flights between Manila and Legazpi City, meanwhile, have become delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.

"Please be advised that so far all flights to and from Legazpi are green and go, despite ash emissions from Mayon Volcano. The only effect has been flight delays of Manila-Legazpi and Legazpi-Manila flights, ranging from 30 minutes to 1 hour," PAL said in a statement.

The flag carrier also said that as of noon on Monday, all Manila-Naga, Clark-Legazpi, and Clark-Masbate flights are operational.

"We will issue periodic updates on the situation in case it will affect flight schedules to and from the Bicol Region and surrounding areas," PAL said.

The Mayon Volcano is under Alert Level 3, which means a "hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days." – Rappler.com