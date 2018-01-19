Rappler's legal counsel talks about what other ‘reasonable’ measures SEC could have taken

Published 2:16 PM, January 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler talks to lawyer Francis Lim on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to void the media firm's Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) with Omidyar Network Fund LLC and revoke its incorporation papers over an alleged violation to the Constitution.

Unlike similar cases in the past, Lim, who is Rappler's legal counsel, argues the media firm was not given the time and opportunity to resolve a provision that allegedly violated a constitutional rule.

Lim discusses what other ‘reasonable’ measures SEC could have taken with regard to the Rappler case. Watch his interview on Rappler. – Rappler.com