Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque also says qualified Miascor personnel will be absorbed by other existing ground handlers

Published 8:50 PM, January 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang on Sunday, January 21, said there is nothing to appeal regarding the decision not to renew the contract between the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and ground handler Miascor Groundhandling Corporation (Miascor).

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reiterated that several incidents of baggage theft were reported under Miascor.

"Our national interest is of paramount importance. In particular, we need to protect airport travelers from baggage theft, especially overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who work so hard to earn a living, and to make sure that potential tourists and investors are not turned off by such incidents at the airport," he said.

On Friday, January 19, MIAA General Manager Eddie Monreal informed Miascor president Fidel Reyes that his company has 60 days to vacate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The order comes after 6 employees stationed at the Clark International Airport were charged with theft. A video of the victim, an OFW, went viral on Facebook.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, January 18, warned he would fire airport officials if similar cases of theft happen again.

Roque, meanwhile, said the government is "concerned with the workers" who will be left jobless. According to him, qualified Miascor personnel will be absorbed by other existing ground handlers.

"The fact is the jobs are there so these will be filled up either by new hires or qualified staff from Miascor," Roque said. – Rappler.com