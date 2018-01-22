Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines cancel flights amid the airport closure

Published 7:30 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Flights were canceled as the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a notice effectively closing the Legazpi Airport in Albay due to the threat of a Mayon Volcano eruption.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) had warned that ashfall can be hazardous to aircraft.

CAAP's Notice to Airmen (notam) BO286/18 went into effect at 12:06 pm on Monday, January 22, and will be in place until 9 am on Tuesday, January 23.

The order may be renewed daily depending on the status of the Mayon Volcano, which was placed under Alert Level 4 on Monday.

Cebu Pacific said the following Tuesday flights bound for Legazpi City and Naga City are canceled:

Manila-Legazpi

5J 323

5J 325

5J 327

Legazpi-Manila

5J 324

5J 326

5J 328

Manila-Naga

DG 6111

DG 6117

Naga-Manila

DG 6112

DG 6118

Cebu Pacific said passengers of these affected flights can choose from any of the following options:

Rebook at a later travel date within 30 days, free of charge.

Get a full refund.

Place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use.

The airline also advised passengers with flights to and from Bicol over the next few days to monitor updates.

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines (PAL) earlier canceled the following flights which were scheduled for Monday:

PR 2927 / 2928 Cebu-Legazpi-Cebu

PR 2965 / 2966 Clark-Naga-Clark

PAL said it will "assist affected passengers in the rebooking of their flights or in refunding the full cost of their tickets."

The Mayon Volcano spewed a giant ash column past noon on Monday, prompting Phivolcs to place it under Alert Level 4.

Phivolcs warned that a "hazardous" eruption is imminent in the coming days. –Rappler.com