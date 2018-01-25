The scholarships are for employees – to train the next generation of public finance managers – while the DOF supports a JICA program open to those in the private sector

Published 1:54 PM, January 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines—The new Philippine Tax Academy (PTA) program of the Department of Finance is up and running, given the announcement of post-graduate scholarships on offer through the University of the Philippines-School of Economics (UP-SE).

The public finance postgraduate scholarship program is intended to “produce high quality graduates and provide the DOF with the next generation of public finance managers,” the DOF undersecretary Gil Beltran said in a statement on January 25.

The scholarships are intended for DOF employees and will cover 4 semesters full-time study-leave with pay.

The pre-screening and endorsement of candidates will proceed in February and April 2018; and screening and selection, admission and processing, in May to June 2018.

Beltran noted that the timeline for the first semester will start in August to December 2018; second semester in January to May 2019; third semester in August to December 2019, and last semester in January to May 2020.

Beyond this, refresher courses, assessment, research seminars, comprehensive examinations, and field reviews will be spread over the academic year until completion.

“The next batch will cover bureaus and attached agencies to undertake graduate programs within the UP system,” Beltran explained.

Announced last year, the new tax academy aims to provide government personnel with continuous training on tax collection with the University of Makati (UMak) as its main campus.

Beltran also noted that the DOF is planning to open regional campuses of the PTA in the Visayas and Mindanao, both in Cagayan de Oro.

Scholarships to study in Japan

Meanwhile, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is also offering Master’s and Doctorate degree scholarships in 7 universities in Japan as part of its Knowledge Co-Creation Program.

The DOF said those accepted are entitled to free tuition and that the agency would cover the expenses for custom-made program including round-trip airfare; books, and interior researches; allowances for living expenses; outfit allowance, and moving allowance.

Qualified applicants must either be a “young or middle government official, or personnel from private institutions who are expected to engage in policy formulation; prospective academicians and preferably less than 40 years old, and those who are over 40 years old are subject for discussion,” Beltran explained.

Other requirements include a Bachelor’s or Master’s (if to pursue Doctorate) degree and competent English language skills to complete the program.

The latest data on government collections, both from the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Customs, shows it is up 11% year on-year to P2.25 trillion from January to November of 2017.

The DOF passed the first package of its comprehensive tax reform last year which lowers income tax and raises excise taxes in a reform that is expected to result in net revenue gain of P90 billion for 2018.

The government agency sent the second package of tax reforms to Congress earlier this month. – Rappler.com