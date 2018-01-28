The Philippine Tax Whiz answers questions on the new excise tax on cosmetic surgery

Published 8:00 PM, January 28, 2018

The cosmetic surgery of Marlou Arizala aka Xander Ford, an internet sensation turned celebrity, became viral. One of the cosmetic procedures done to him is a rhinoplasty or nose job which amounted to almost half a million pesos, according to the news. If somebody would like to undergo the same cosmetic procedure now, is it true that it will now be subject to excise tax? What are the other cosmetic procedures subject to excise tax?

Yes. A rhinoplasty is an invasive cosmetic procedure which is subject to 5% excise tax under Section 46 of Republic Act (RA) No. 10963. An invasive cosmetic procedure refers to surgery that is carried out through the skin or through a body cavity or anatomical opening. Invasive cosmetic procedures include but are not limited to the following: liposuction, breast augmentation, facelift, among others.

A new billboard along EDSA shows veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez who underwent a cosmetic procedure called Thermage to achieve a thinner face. Is this cosmetic procedure subject to excise tax? What are excluded from the new excise tax on cosmetic surgery?

No. Thermage is a non-invasive cosmetic procedure which is exempt from excise tax.

Other non-invasive cosmetic procedures which are exempt from excise tax include Botox, cleanings, and facials, among others.

I downloaded a copy of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law. After browsing through the 106-page document, I still can't figure out how TRAIN will affect me and my business. Is there an easy reference or handbook explaining the law in layman's terms?

Yes. We launched a TRAIN Handbook featuring 100 questions about the TRAIN law last Friday, January 26. The TRAIN Handbook is a simple and concise guide that would address common tax concerns of a business owner.

For bulk orders, email us at consult@acg.ph or call (02) 3725727.

You may also follow us on Facebook for the schedule of TRAIN seminars. – Rappler.com

Mon Abrea, popularly known as the Philippine Tax Whiz, is one of the 2016 Outstanding Persons of the World, a Move Awards 2016 Digital Mover, one of the 2015 The Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines (TOYM), an Asia CEO Young Leader of the Year, and founder of the Abrea Consulting Group and Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines (CSR Philippines). He currently serves as Adviser to the Commissioner of Internal Revenue of the Philippine government on tax administration reform in promoting inclusive growth. Follow Mon on Twitter (@askthetaxwhiz) or visit his Facebook page. You may also email him at consult@acg.ph.